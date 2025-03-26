New Analyst Forecast: $AEP Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEP. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AEP.

$AEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

$AEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

$AEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 685 institutional investors add shares of $AEP stock to their portfolio, and 721 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.