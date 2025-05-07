Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AEP Given $115.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEP. Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a price target of 115.0 for AEP.

$AEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $115.0 on 05/07/2025
  • David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $114.0 on 04/23/2025

$AEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 787 institutional investors add shares of $AEP stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 4,216,006 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,842,233
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,091,420 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,121,666
  • LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,165,888 shares (+51.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,759,850
  • PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,963,032 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,050,441
  • BESSEMER GROUP INC added 1,726,868 shares (+4567.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,694,866
  • COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,318,499 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,605,162
  • JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,239,394 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,309,308

