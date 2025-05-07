New Analyst Forecast: $AEP Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEP. Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a price target of 115.0 for AEP.

$AEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $115.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $114.0 on 04/23/2025

$AEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 787 institutional investors add shares of $AEP stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

