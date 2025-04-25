New Analyst Forecast: $AEP Given $114.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEP. David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 114.0 for AEP.
$AEP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
$AEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 733 institutional investors add shares of $AEP stock to their portfolio, and 637 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,216,006 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,842,233
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,091,420 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,121,666
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,165,888 shares (+51.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,759,850
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,963,032 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,050,441
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 1,726,868 shares (+4567.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,694,866
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,608,485 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,350,571
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,318,499 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,605,162
