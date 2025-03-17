New Analyst Forecast: $AEO Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEO. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $AEO.

$AEO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 03/11/2025

Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024

$AEO Insider Trading Activity

$AEO insiders have traded $AEO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY L SCHOTTENSTEIN (Exec Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 999,999 shares for an estimated $20,039,161 .

. JENNIFER M. FOYLE (Global Brand President-aerie) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $653,670

DAVID M. SABLE sold 18,420 shares for an estimated $405,884

CARY D MCMILLAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,282 shares for an estimated $97,101.

$AEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $AEO stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

