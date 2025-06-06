New Analyst Forecast: $AEO Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEO. Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 10.0 for AEO.

$AEO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 03/11/2025

$AEO Insider Trading Activity

$AEO insiders have traded $AEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARY D MCMILLAN sold 2,999 shares for an estimated $48,043

$AEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $AEO stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

