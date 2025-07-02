New Analyst Forecast: $AENT Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AENT. An analyst from Maxim Group set a price target of 10.0 for AENT.

$AENT Insider Trading Activity

$AENT insiders have traded $AENT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY CLINTON WALKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 69,184 shares for an estimated $2,690,697,072 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRUCE A JR OGILVIE (Executive Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $22,225 and 0 sales.

$AENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AENT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

