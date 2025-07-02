New Analyst Forecast: $AENT Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AENT. An analyst from Maxim Group set a price target of 10.0 for AENT.
$AENT Insider Trading Activity
$AENT insiders have traded $AENT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY CLINTON WALKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 69,184 shares for an estimated $2,690,697,072 and 0 sales.
- BRUCE A JR OGILVIE (Executive Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $22,225 and 0 sales.
$AENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AENT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLARITY CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 23,409,676 shares (+43251.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,422,414
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 22,268 shares (+45.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,597
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 20,974 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,262
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP added 17,900 shares (+179.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,965
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 13,311 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,591
- UBS GROUP AG added 11,790 shares (+314.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,496
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 11,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,850
