New Analyst Forecast: $AEM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEM. Lake Street gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AEM.
$AEM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
$AEM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $126.0 on 04/14/2025
- Farooq Hamed from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 02/04/2025
$AEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of $AEM stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 7,357,416 shares (+54.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $797,617,468
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 2,709,005 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $293,683,232
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,297,468 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $249,068,505
- CAPITAL WEALTH PLANNING, LLC added 2,225,668 shares (+3768.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,284,667
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 2,215,895 shares (+264.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240,225,176
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,802,951 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,457,917
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,434,501 shares (+102.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,514,253
