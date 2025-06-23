New Analyst Forecast: $AEM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEM. Lake Street gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AEM.

$AEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AEM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AEM forecast page.

$AEM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $126.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Farooq Hamed from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 02/04/2025

$AEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of $AEM stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.