New Analyst Forecast: $AEIS Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEIS. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $AEIS.

$AEIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEIS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

$AEIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEIS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/17.

$AEIS Insider Trading Activity

$AEIS insiders have traded $AEIS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDUARDO BERNAL ACEBEDO (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,309 shares for an estimated $2,155,137 .

. PAUL R OLDHAM (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,234 shares for an estimated $286,628 .

. LANESHA MINNIX sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $206,992

ANNE DELSANTO sold 240 shares for an estimated $29,853

$AEIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $AEIS stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

