New Analyst Forecast: $AEE Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEE. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AEE.
$AEE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
$AEE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $102.0 on 05/22/2025
- Sophie Karp from KeyBanc set a target price of $103.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $102.0 on 03/04/2025
$AEE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AEE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$AEE Insider Trading Activity
$AEE insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN J LYONS (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 14,833 shares for an estimated $1,539,517
- MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,275,040.
- CHONDA J NWAMU (Executive Vice President) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $557,535
- SHAWN E SCHUKAR sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $492,275
- CRAIG S IVEY sold 2,716 shares for an estimated $266,901
- MARK C LINDGREN sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $194,087
- RAFAEL FLORES sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $186,067
- THERESA A SHAW (SVP, Finance and CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,530
$AEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 431 institutional investors add shares of $AEE stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,022,707 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $403,879,782
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,668,398 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,507,159
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,613,996 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,045,198
- SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,576,411 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,271,664
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,355,848 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,127,139
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,218,509 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,338,303
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,174,659 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,935,763
