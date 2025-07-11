New Analyst Forecast: $AEE Given $114.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEE. Daniel Ford from UBS set a price target of 114.0 for AEE.

$AEE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $114.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $100.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $100.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $112.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $103.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $108.0 on 05/05/2025

$AEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$AEE Insider Trading Activity

$AEE insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN J LYONS (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 14,833 shares for an estimated $1,539,517

MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,275,040 .

. CHONDA J NWAMU (Executive Vice President) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $557,535

SHAWN E SCHUKAR sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $492,275

CRAIG S IVEY sold 2,716 shares for an estimated $266,901

MARK C LINDGREN sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $194,087

RAFAEL FLORES sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $186,067

THERESA A SHAW (SVP, Finance and CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,530

$AEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of $AEE stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

