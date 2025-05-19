New Analyst Forecast: $ADV Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADV. Greg Parrish from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 2.0 for ADV.

$ADV Insider Trading Activity

$ADV insiders have traded $ADV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREA YOUNG (COO, Experiential Services) sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $226,525

JAMES M KILTS has made 3 purchases buying 98,840 shares for an estimated $160,996 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID A PEACOCK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 70,000 shares for an estimated $121,996

CHRISTOPHER GROWE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,003 and 0 sales.

$ADV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $ADV stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

