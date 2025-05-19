New Analyst Forecast: $ADV Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADV. Greg Parrish from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 2.0 for ADV.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADV forecast page.
$ADV Insider Trading Activity
$ADV insiders have traded $ADV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREA YOUNG (COO, Experiential Services) sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $226,525
- JAMES M KILTS has made 3 purchases buying 98,840 shares for an estimated $160,996 and 0 sales.
- DAVID A PEACOCK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 70,000 shares for an estimated $121,996
- CHRISTOPHER GROWE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,003 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ADV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $ADV stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 1,019,428 shares (+26.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,539,336
- INDABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 980,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,481,106
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 709,950 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,073,054
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP removed 600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,752,000
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 506,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,478,740
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 461,443 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $696,778
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 408,802 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $617,291
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.