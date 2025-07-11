Stocks
ADSK

New Analyst Forecast: $ADSK Given $360.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADSK. Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a price target of 360.0 for ADSK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADSK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADSK forecast page.

$ADSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADSK recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $ADSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $350.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a target price of $360.0 on 07/11/2025
  • William Jellison from DA Davidson set a target price of $375.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Nay Soe Naing from Berenberg set a target price of $365.0 on 06/27/2025
  • Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $376.0 on 05/27/2025
  • Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $361.0 on 05/27/2025
  • Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $345.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $355.0 on 05/23/2025

$ADSK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADSK stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ADSK Insider Trading Activity

$ADSK insiders have traded $ADSK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • REBECCA PEARCE (EVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,391 shares for an estimated $2,909,885.
  • STEPHEN W. HOPE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,509 shares for an estimated $670,282.
  • JOHN T CAHILL purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $534,194

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 614 institutional investors add shares of $ADSK stock to their portfolio, and 575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ADSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.