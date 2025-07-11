New Analyst Forecast: $ADSK Given $360.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADSK. Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a price target of 360.0 for ADSK.

$ADSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADSK recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $ADSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $350.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a target price of $360.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 William Jellison from DA Davidson set a target price of $375.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nay Soe Naing from Berenberg set a target price of $365.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $376.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $361.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $345.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $355.0 on 05/23/2025

$ADSK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADSK stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

$ADSK Insider Trading Activity

$ADSK insiders have traded $ADSK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REBECCA PEARCE (EVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,391 shares for an estimated $2,909,885 .

. STEPHEN W. HOPE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,509 shares for an estimated $670,282 .

. JOHN T CAHILL purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $534,194

$ADSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 614 institutional investors add shares of $ADSK stock to their portfolio, and 575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

