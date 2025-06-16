New Analyst Forecast: $ADP Given $315.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADP. Kevin McVeigh from UBS set a price target of 315.0 for ADP.

$ADP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ADP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $310.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin McVeigh from UBS set a target price of $315.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $305.0 on 01/29/2025

$ADP Insider Trading Activity

$ADP insiders have traded $ADP stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A BONARTI (Corporate Vice President) sold 30,131 shares for an estimated $9,138,732

JOHN AYALA (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,720 shares for an estimated $3,116,625 .

. DON MCGUIRE (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,664 shares for an estimated $2,545,743 .

. JOSEPH DESILVA (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,516 shares for an estimated $1,914,596 .

. VIRGINIA MAGLIULO (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,643 shares for an estimated $1,618,613 .

. JONATHAN S LEHBERGER (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,803 shares for an estimated $1,433,273 .

. DAVID KWON (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,262 shares for an estimated $953,919 .

. DAVID FOSKETT (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,071 shares for an estimated $595,764 .

. CHRISTOPHER D'AMBROSIO (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,894 shares for an estimated $577,313 .

. MARIA BLACK (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $210,233 .

. BRIAN L. MICHAUD (Corp VP) sold 362 shares for an estimated $106,366

$ADP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 996 institutional investors add shares of $ADP stock to their portfolio, and 1,136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

