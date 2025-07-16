New Analyst Forecast: $ADNT Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADNT. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $ADNT.

$ADNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADNT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADNT forecast page.

$ADNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADNT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ADNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $17.5 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $21.0 on 01/27/2025

$ADNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $ADNT stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.