New Analyst Forecast: $ADNT Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADNT. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $ADNT.
$ADNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADNT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/16/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025
$ADNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADNT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ADNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 07/16/2025
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 07/14/2025
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 07/01/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $17.5 on 06/16/2025
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 05/19/2025
- Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 04/23/2025
- Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $21.0 on 01/27/2025
$ADNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $ADNT stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 4,917,450 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,238,407
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,672,690 shares (-76.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,230,793
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,088,624 shares (+5051.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,859,704
- FMR LLC removed 1,587,905 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,420,458
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,503,817 shares (+184.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,339,086
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,245,536 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,017,592
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,056,777 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,590,152
