New Analyst Forecast: $ADI Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADI. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $ADI.

$ADI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADI in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADI forecast page.

$ADI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $260.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $214.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $255.0 on 02/14/2025

$ADI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ADI Insider Trading Activity

$ADI insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $12,669,764 .

. RAY STATA has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 18,750 shares for an estimated $3,793,229 .

. VIVEK JAIN (EVP, Global Operations) sold 12,684 shares for an estimated $2,663,640

RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 805 institutional investors add shares of $ADI stock to their portfolio, and 871 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.