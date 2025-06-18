New Analyst Forecast: $ADI Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADI. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $ADI.
$ADI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADI in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADI forecast page.
$ADI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $260.0 on 05/23/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $214.0 on 04/21/2025
- Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $255.0 on 02/14/2025
$ADI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 03/05.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ADI Insider Trading Activity
$ADI insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $12,669,764.
- RAY STATA has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 18,750 shares for an estimated $3,793,229.
- VIVEK JAIN (EVP, Global Operations) sold 12,684 shares for an estimated $2,663,640
- RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ADI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 805 institutional investors add shares of $ADI stock to their portfolio, and 871 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 3,058,729 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,853,877
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,457,946 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $495,693,969
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,407,460 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $485,512,458
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,898,941 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $382,959,431
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 1,777,846 shares (+2085.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $358,538,202
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,772,930 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,546,793
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,722,139 shares (+82.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $347,303,772
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
