ADI

New Analyst Forecast: $ADI Given 'Outperform' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADI. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ADI.

$ADI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025
  • Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
  • Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

$ADI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $232.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $214.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $255.0 on 02/14/2025
  • David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $245.0 on 02/14/2025
  • Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $220.0 on 11/27/2024

$ADI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ADI Insider Trading Activity

$ADI insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $14,828,064.
  • VIVEK JAIN (EVP, Global Operations) sold 12,684 shares for an estimated $2,663,640
  • RAY STATA has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,339,692.
  • RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760

$ADI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 806 institutional investors add shares of $ADI stock to their portfolio, and 864 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

