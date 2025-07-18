New Analyst Forecast: $ADI Given $270.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADI. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 270.0 for ADI.

$ADI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $270.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $285.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $300.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $280.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $290.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $270.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 06/16/2025

$ADI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ADI Insider Trading Activity

$ADI insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $10,514,864 .

. RAY STATA has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 18,750 shares for an estimated $3,793,229 .

. VIVEK JAIN (EVP, Global Operations) sold 12,684 shares for an estimated $2,663,640

RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760

$ADI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 767 institutional investors add shares of $ADI stock to their portfolio, and 792 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

