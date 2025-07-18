New Analyst Forecast: $ADI Given $270.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADI. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 270.0 for ADI.
$ADI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $270.0 on 07/18/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $285.0 on 07/10/2025
- John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $300.0 on 07/08/2025
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $280.0 on 07/07/2025
- Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $290.0 on 07/07/2025
- Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $270.0 on 06/18/2025
- Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 06/16/2025
$ADI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
$ADI Insider Trading Activity
$ADI insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $10,514,864.
- RAY STATA has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 18,750 shares for an estimated $3,793,229.
- VIVEK JAIN (EVP, Global Operations) sold 12,684 shares for an estimated $2,663,640
- RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760
$ADI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 767 institutional investors add shares of $ADI stock to their portfolio, and 792 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 3,058,729 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,853,877
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,457,946 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $495,693,969
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,407,460 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $485,512,458
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,200,140 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $523,677,322
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,898,941 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $382,959,431
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 1,777,846 shares (+2085.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $358,538,202
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,772,930 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,546,793
