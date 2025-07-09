New Analyst Forecast: $ADEA Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADEA. Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a price target of 18.0 for ADEA.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADEA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADEA forecast page.
$ADEA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADEA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ADEA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $18.0 on 07/09/2025
- Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 06/20/2025
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $17.0 on 05/06/2025
- Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $17.0 on 02/19/2025
$ADEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $ADEA stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,954,738 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,841,636
- INVESCO LTD. added 528,617 shares (+122.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,988,316
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 517,720 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,844,258
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 465,242 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,150,499
- TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND CORP added 395,408 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,227,293
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 321,976 shares (+1193.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,256,522
- MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 314,267 shares (-73.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,154,609
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.