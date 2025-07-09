New Analyst Forecast: $ADEA Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADEA. Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a price target of 18.0 for ADEA.

$ADEA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADEA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ADEA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $18.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $17.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $17.0 on 02/19/2025

$ADEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $ADEA stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

