Stocks
ADC

New Analyst Forecast: $ADC Given $80.0 Price Target

July 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADC. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 80.0 for ADC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADC forecast page.

$ADC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ADC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $78.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $82.0 on 05/05/2025
  • RJ Milligan from Baird set a target price of $80.0 on 04/25/2025
  • James Kammert from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $83.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Simon Yarmak from Stifel set a target price of $82.5 on 04/23/2025

$ADC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ADC Insider Trading Activity

$ADC insiders have traded $ADC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN JR RAKOLTA has made 2 purchases buying 38,080 shares for an estimated $2,745,504 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $ADC stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 3,029,301 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $233,831,744
  • FMR LLC removed 1,172,344 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,493,233
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,012,363 shares (+554.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,144,299
  • PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 928,077 shares (+98.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,638,263
  • TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 920,100 shares (+79.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,022,519
  • PGGM INVESTMENTS added 791,598 shares (+480.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,103,449
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 569,390 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,951,214

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ADC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.