New Analyst Forecast: $ADBE Given $500.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADBE. Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a price target of 500.0 for ADBE.

$ADBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $500.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $500.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $480.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $495.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $600.0 on 03/07/2025

$ADBE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ADBE Insider Trading Activity

$ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,222 shares for an estimated $2,278,783 .

. DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946

DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $507,758 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,010 shares for an estimated $473,553 .

. AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300

$ADBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,223 institutional investors add shares of $ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

