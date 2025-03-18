News & Insights

Stocks
ADBE

New Analyst Forecast: $ADBE Given $495.0 Price Target

March 18, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADBE. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 495.0 for ADBE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADBE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADBE forecast page.

$ADBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $515.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $495.0 on 03/13/2025
  • An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $600.0 on 03/07/2025

$ADBE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ADBE Insider Trading Activity

$ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHANTANU NARAYEN (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $13,039,414.
  • SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,455 shares for an estimated $3,420,920.
  • DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $3,350,328.
  • DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946
  • JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,010 shares for an estimated $473,553.
  • AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,232 institutional investors add shares of $ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.