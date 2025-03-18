New Analyst Forecast: $ADBE Given $495.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADBE. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 495.0 for ADBE.

$ADBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $515.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $495.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $600.0 on 03/07/2025

$ADBE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ADBE Insider Trading Activity

$ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANTANU NARAYEN (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $13,039,414 .

. SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,455 shares for an estimated $3,420,920 .

. DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $3,350,328 .

. DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946

JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,010 shares for an estimated $473,553 .

. AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300

$ADBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,232 institutional investors add shares of $ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

