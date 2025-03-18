New Analyst Forecast: $ADBE Given $495.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADBE. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 495.0 for ADBE.
$ADBE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $515.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $495.0 on 03/13/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $600.0 on 03/07/2025
$ADBE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
$ADBE Insider Trading Activity
$ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANTANU NARAYEN (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $13,039,414.
- SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,455 shares for an estimated $3,420,920.
- DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $3,350,328.
- DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946
- JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,010 shares for an estimated $473,553.
- AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300
$ADBE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,232 institutional investors add shares of $ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,903,393 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,291,080,799
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,104,326 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $935,751,685
- FMR LLC removed 2,023,001 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $899,588,084
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,409,625 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,832,045
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,386,710 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $616,642,202
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 1,143,436 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,463,120
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,041,513 shares (+82528.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $463,140,000
