New Analyst Forecast: $ADAP Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADAP. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $ADAP.

$ADAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADAP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADAP forecast page.

$ADAP Insider Trading Activity

$ADAP insiders have traded $ADAP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN RAWCLIFFE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,170 shares for an estimated $52,412 .

. ELLIOT NORRY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,779 shares for an estimated $16,163 .

. WILLIAM C JR BERTRAND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,126 shares for an estimated $14,603 .

. JOHN LUNGER (Chief Patient Supply Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,126 shares for an estimated $14,603 .

. CINTIA PICCINA (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 12,991 shares for an estimated $7,467

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $ADAP stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.