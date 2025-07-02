Stocks
ACVA

New Analyst Forecast: $ACVA Given 'Outperform' Rating

July 02, 2025 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACVA. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ACVA.

$ACVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACVA forecast page.

$ACVA Insider Trading Activity

$ACVA insiders have traded $ACVA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE CHAMOUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $11,250,964.
  • MICHAEL WATERMAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 416,635 shares for an estimated $7,160,737.
  • WILLIAM ZERELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $820,950.
  • ANDREW PEER (VP, Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,927 shares for an estimated $221,605.
  • EILEEN A KAMERICK sold 9,239 shares for an estimated $154,291

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $ACVA stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,678,018 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,823,273
  • FMR LLC removed 3,653,253 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,474,334
  • WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 1,819,526 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,637,121
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 1,760,521 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,805,740
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,722,446 shares (+216.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,269,264
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,055,310 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,869,317
  • THORNTREE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,040,719 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,663,730

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ACVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.