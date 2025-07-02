New Analyst Forecast: $ACVA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACVA. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ACVA.

$ACVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

$ACVA Insider Trading Activity

$ACVA insiders have traded $ACVA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE CHAMOUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $11,250,964 .

. MICHAEL WATERMAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 416,635 shares for an estimated $7,160,737 .

. WILLIAM ZERELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $820,950 .

. ANDREW PEER (VP, Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,927 shares for an estimated $221,605 .

. EILEEN A KAMERICK sold 9,239 shares for an estimated $154,291

$ACVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $ACVA stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

