New Analyst Forecast: $ACVA Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACVA. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 19.0 for ACVA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACVA forecast page.

$ACVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACVA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ACVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $21.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Curtis Nagle from B of A Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Daniel Imbro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 01/22/2025

$ACVA Insider Trading Activity

$ACVA insiders have traded $ACVA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE CHAMOUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $11,250,964 .

. MICHAEL WATERMAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 410,827 shares for an estimated $6,890,555 .

. WILLIAM ZERELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $512,400 .

. ANDREW PEER (VP, Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,927 shares for an estimated $221,605 .

. EILEEN A KAMERICK sold 9,239 shares for an estimated $154,291

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $ACVA stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.