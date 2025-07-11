New Analyst Forecast: $ACT Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACT. Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a price target of 39.0 for ACT.

$ACT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ACT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $39.0 on 07/11/2025

Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $40.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 05/05/2025

$ACT Insider Trading Activity

$ACT insiders have traded $ACT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, INC. GENWORTH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,517,817 shares for an estimated $121,402,368 .

. BRIAN GOULD (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $504,000

ROBERT P JR RESTREPO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $347,150

EVAN STOLOVE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,261 shares for an estimated $280,366 .

. MICHAEL DERSTINE (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $236,390

JAMES MCMULLEN (Controller) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $145,780

$ACT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ACT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

