New Analyst Forecast: $ACT Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACT. Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a price target of 39.0 for ACT.
$ACT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ACT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $39.0 on 07/11/2025
- Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $40.0 on 07/07/2025
- Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 05/05/2025
$ACT Insider Trading Activity
$ACT insiders have traded $ACT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS, INC. GENWORTH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,517,817 shares for an estimated $121,402,368.
- BRIAN GOULD (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $504,000
- ROBERT P JR RESTREPO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $347,150
- EVAN STOLOVE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,261 shares for an estimated $280,366.
- MICHAEL DERSTINE (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $236,390
- JAMES MCMULLEN (Controller) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $145,780
$ACT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ACT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 899,732 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,265,687
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 746,196 shares (+452.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,930,311
- FINANCIAL HARVEST, LLC added 545,462 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,954,804
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 313,662 shares (+84.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,899,754
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 255,654 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,883,976
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 251,301 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,732,709
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 225,403 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,832,754
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
