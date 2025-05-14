New Analyst Forecast: $ACRS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACRS. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ACRS.
$ACRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACRS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/20/2024
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024
$ACRS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Harrison from BTIG set a target price of $8.0 on 11/19/2024
- Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $7.0 on 11/19/2024
$ACRS Insider Trading Activity
$ACRS insiders have traded $ACRS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANAND MEHRA purchased 666,666 shares for an estimated $1,499,998
$ACRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ACRS stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 9,627,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,875,713
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 4,666,667 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,573,334
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,450,814 shares (+125.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,558,018
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,799,759 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,943,402
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,634,065 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,532,481
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,222,222 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,511,110
- TRIUM CAPITAL LLP removed 1,912,990 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,744,215
