New Analyst Forecast: $ACRS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACRS. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ACRS.

$ACRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACRS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/20/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

$ACRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Harrison from BTIG set a target price of $8.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $7.0 on 11/19/2024

$ACRS Insider Trading Activity

$ACRS insiders have traded $ACRS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANAND MEHRA purchased 666,666 shares for an estimated $1,499,998

$ACRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ACRS stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

