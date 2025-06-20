New Analyst Forecast: $ACN Given 'Mixed' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACN. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Mixed' for $ACN.

$ACN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

$ACN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $372.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $390.0 on 03/17/2025

$ACN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ACN Insider Trading Activity

$ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 13,574 shares for an estimated $4,996,935 .

. JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,313 shares for an estimated $2,727,154 .

. JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,715,219 .

. MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $1,665,451 .

. RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,700 shares for an estimated $670,429 .

. MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $646,289 .

. ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,935 shares for an estimated $620,703 .

. MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,719 shares for an estimated $618,713 .

. ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,505 shares for an estimated $522,722.

$ACN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,081 institutional investors add shares of $ACN stock to their portfolio, and 1,308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

