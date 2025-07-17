New Analyst Forecast: $ACN Given $290.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACN. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 290.0 for ACN.

$ACN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $354.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Togut from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $330.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $290.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $348.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $325.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $335.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $360.0 on 06/23/2025

$ACN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ACN Insider Trading Activity

$ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 93 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 93 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 15,825 shares for an estimated $5,632,724 .

. JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,313 shares for an estimated $2,727,154 .

. JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,715,219 .

. MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $1,665,451 .

. MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $787,460 .

. RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,700 shares for an estimated $670,429 .

. ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,935 shares for an estimated $620,703 .

. MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,719 shares for an estimated $618,713 .

. ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,333 shares for an estimated $445,598.

$ACN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,036 institutional investors add shares of $ACN stock to their portfolio, and 1,209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

