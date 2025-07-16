New Analyst Forecast: $ACM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACM. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ACM.
$ACM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025
$ACM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ACM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $129.0 on 07/16/2025
- Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $126.0 on 05/07/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $122.0 on 05/07/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $118.0 on 05/06/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $121.0 on 04/08/2025
- Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 02/06/2025
$ACM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $ACM stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,095,974 shares (+317.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,359,669
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 1,232,852 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,322,365
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 756,859 shares (+421.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,183,535
- FINDLAY PARK PARTNERS LLP removed 737,800 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,416,194
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 696,438 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,580,695
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 662,345 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,419,251
- UBS GROUP AG added 617,833 shares (+61.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,291,654
