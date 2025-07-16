Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ACM Given 'Overweight' Rating

July 16, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACM. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ACM.

$ACM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025

$ACM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ACM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $129.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $126.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $122.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $118.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $121.0 on 04/08/2025
  • Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 02/06/2025

$ACM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $ACM stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

