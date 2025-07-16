New Analyst Forecast: $ACM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACM. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ACM.

$ACM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACM forecast page.

$ACM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ACM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $129.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $126.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $122.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $118.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $121.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 02/06/2025

$ACM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $ACM stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.