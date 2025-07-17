New Analyst Forecast: $ACIW Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACIW. Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 60.0 for ACIW.
$ACIW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACIW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ACIW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $60.0 on 07/17/2025
- Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 05/27/2025
- Peter Heckmann from DA Davidson set a target price of $60.0 on 05/12/2025
$ACIW Insider Trading Activity
$ACIW insiders have traded $ACIW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES E JR PETERS sold 12,940 shares for an estimated $744,929
- MARY P HARMAN sold 7,194 shares for an estimated $341,535
- THOMAS W III WARSOP (Director, President and CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,847
- JANET O ESTEP sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $200,969
$ACIW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $ACIW stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,137,551 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,235,415
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 896,564 shares (+132.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,051,016
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 677,220 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,050,706
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 589,840 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,270,146
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 381,888 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,893,092
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 379,844 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,781,265
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. removed 316,557 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $14,533,131
