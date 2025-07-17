New Analyst Forecast: $ACIW Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACIW. Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 60.0 for ACIW.

$ACIW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACIW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ACIW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $60.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Peter Heckmann from DA Davidson set a target price of $60.0 on 05/12/2025

$ACIW Insider Trading Activity

$ACIW insiders have traded $ACIW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACIW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES E JR PETERS sold 12,940 shares for an estimated $744,929

MARY P HARMAN sold 7,194 shares for an estimated $341,535

THOMAS W III WARSOP (Director, President and CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,847

JANET O ESTEP sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $200,969

$ACIW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $ACIW stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

