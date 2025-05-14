New Analyst Forecast: $ACHC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACHC. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $ACHC.
$ACHC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACHC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
$ACHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $ACHC stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,701,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,758,408
- CITIGROUP INC added 2,330,898 shares (+5144.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,672,827
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 2,255,059 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,413,089
- MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP added 1,925,327 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,339,215
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,475,166 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,727,033
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,362,008 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,003,617
- SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,330,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,734,500
