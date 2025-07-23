New Analyst Forecast: $ACET Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACET. Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 4.0 for ACET.
$ACET Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACET recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 07/23/2025
- Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $7.0 on 03/21/2025
$ACET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ACET stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,228,465 shares (+6067.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $927,491
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 590,445 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $445,785
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 341,595 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,904
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 208,383 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,329
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 191,734 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,759
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 172,789 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,455
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 171,200 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,256
