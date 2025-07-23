New Analyst Forecast: $ACET Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACET. Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 4.0 for ACET.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACET forecast page.

$ACET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACET recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $7.0 on 03/21/2025

$ACET Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ACET Data Alerts

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ACET stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.