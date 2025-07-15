New Analyst Forecast: $ACDC Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACDC. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 8.0 for ACDC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACDC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACDC forecast page.
$ACDC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACDC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ACDC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $8.0 on 07/15/2025
- Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 05/16/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $6.0 on 04/15/2025
$ACDC Insider Trading Activity
$ACDC insiders have traded $ACDC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS, LP THRC has made 5 purchases buying 645,327 shares for an estimated $3,937,438 and 0 sales.
- MATTHEW WILKS (Executive Chairman) has made 5 purchases buying 378,800 shares for an estimated $2,427,067 and 0 sales.
- FARRIS WILKS purchased 338,756 shares for an estimated $2,347,579
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ACDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $ACDC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 394,394 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,993,450
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP removed 247,400 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,877,766
- SAGEFIELD CAPITAL LP added 207,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,573,247
- DARK FOREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 114,733 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $870,823
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 111,913 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $849,419
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 97,025 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $736,419
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 96,898 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $735,455
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.