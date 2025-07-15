New Analyst Forecast: $ACDC Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACDC. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 8.0 for ACDC.

$ACDC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACDC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ACDC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $8.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $6.0 on 04/15/2025

$ACDC Insider Trading Activity

$ACDC insiders have traded $ACDC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, LP THRC has made 5 purchases buying 645,327 shares for an estimated $3,937,438 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW WILKS (Executive Chairman) has made 5 purchases buying 378,800 shares for an estimated $2,427,067 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FARRIS WILKS purchased 338,756 shares for an estimated $2,347,579

$ACDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $ACDC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

