New Analyst Forecast: $ABVX Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABVX. Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a price target of 95.0 for ABVX.

$ABVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABVX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ABVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Judah Frommer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Jason Butler from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $33.0 on 03/18/2025

$ABVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $ABVX stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

