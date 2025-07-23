New Analyst Forecast: $ABVX Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABVX. Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a price target of 95.0 for ABVX.
$ABVX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABVX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ABVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 07/23/2025
- Judah Frommer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/20/2025
- Jason Butler from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $33.0 on 03/18/2025
$ABVX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $ABVX stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP removed 1,284,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,025,687
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 936,607 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,853,793
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 696,626 shares (+46.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,353,912
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 518,184 shares (+60.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,238,650
- CALIGAN PARTNERS LP added 516,952 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,230,950
- ALLOSTERY INVESTMENTS LP added 508,401 shares (+86.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,177,506
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC added 455,684 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,848,025
