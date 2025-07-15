New Analyst Forecast: $ABT Given $147.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABT. Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a price target of 147.0 for ABT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ABT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABT forecast page.

$ABT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABT recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ABT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 David Lewis from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $145.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Rick Wise from Stifel set a target price of $145.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $145.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Matthew Taylor from Jefferies set a target price of $137.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $142.0 on 04/17/2025

$ABT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/13, 01/29, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/06.

on 02/13, 01/29, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/06. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ABT Insider Trading Activity

$ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,340 institutional investors add shares of $ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.