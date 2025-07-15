Stocks
ABT

New Analyst Forecast: $ABT Given $147.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABT. Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a price target of 147.0 for ABT.

$ABT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABT recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ABT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 07/15/2025
  • David Lewis from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $145.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Rick Wise from Stifel set a target price of $145.0 on 04/17/2025
  • Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $145.0 on 04/17/2025
  • Matthew Taylor from Jefferies set a target price of $137.0 on 04/17/2025
  • Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $142.0 on 04/17/2025

$ABT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ABT Insider Trading Activity

$ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT B FORD (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold 285,388 shares for an estimated $37,435,200
  • HUBERT L ALLEN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,788 shares for an estimated $24,342,303.
  • LISA D EARNHARDT (EVP AND GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,367 shares for an estimated $12,227,296.
  • DANIEL GESUA SIVE SALVADORI (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 23,771 shares for an estimated $3,054,573
  • LOUIS H. MORRONE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,755 shares for an estimated $490,326.
  • SALLY E. BLOUNT sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $337,116
  • ANDREA F WAINER (RETIRED EVP) sold 949 shares for an estimated $131,123
  • MARY K MORELAND (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 791 shares for an estimated $109,292
  • JOHN A. JR. MCCOY (VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651
  • ERIC SHROFF (Senior Vice President) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651

$ABT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,340 institutional investors add shares of $ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

