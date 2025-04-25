New Analyst Forecast: $ABG Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABG. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ABG.

$ABG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ABG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Sigdahl from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $260.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $230.0 on 10/29/2024

$ABG Insider Trading Activity

$ABG insiders have traded $ABG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL CLARA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,817 shares for an estimated $1,560,695.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $ABG stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

