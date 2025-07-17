New Analyst Forecast: $ABG Given $225.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABG. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 225.0 for ABG.

$ABG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ABG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $248.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $225.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $335.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $236.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $260.0 on 02/11/2025

$ABG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$ABG Insider Trading Activity

$ABG insiders have traded $ABG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL CLARA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,217 shares for an estimated $361,010

$ABG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $ABG stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

