New Analyst Forecast: $ABEO Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABEO. Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 20.0 for ABEO.
$ABEO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABEO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ABEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 07/14/2025
- Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $19.0 on 06/02/2025
- Dae Gon Ha from Stifel set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025
$ABEO Insider Trading Activity
$ABEO insiders have traded $ABEO stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VISHWAS SESHADRI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 145,096 shares for an estimated $868,572.
- JOSEPH WALTER VAZZANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,206 shares for an estimated $269,093.
- MARK ALVINO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,093 shares for an estimated $176,788.
- BRENDAN M. O'MALLEY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,898 shares for an estimated $172,830.
- CHRISTINE BERNI SILVERSTEIN sold 13,093 shares for an estimated $76,668
- FAITH L. CHARLES sold 10,738 shares for an estimated $62,878
- DONALD A. WUCHTERL sold 5,176 shares for an estimated $30,147
$ABEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ABEO stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,307,203 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,222,286
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,210,732 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,763,084
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 621,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,959,591
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 402,944 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,918,013
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 281,072 shares (+547.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,337,902
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 233,745 shares (+1669607.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,112,626
- WESTERN STANDARD LLC added 196,781 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $936,677
