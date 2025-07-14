Stocks
ABCL

New Analyst Forecast: $ABCL Given $10.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABCL. Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a price target of 10.0 for ABCL.

$ABCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ABCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $10.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $5.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $10.0 on 02/28/2025

$ABCL Insider Trading Activity

$ABCL insiders have traded $ABCL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HOLDINGS LTD. THERMOPYLAE purchased 343,631 shares for an estimated $742,242
  • JOHN S. MONTALBANO has made 2 purchases buying 85,000 shares for an estimated $198,068 and 0 sales.

$ABCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ABCL stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

