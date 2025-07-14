New Analyst Forecast: $ABCL Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABCL. Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a price target of 10.0 for ABCL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ABCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABCL forecast page.

$ABCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ABCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $10.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $5.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $10.0 on 02/28/2025

$ABCL Insider Trading Activity

$ABCL insiders have traded $ABCL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD. THERMOPYLAE purchased 343,631 shares for an estimated $742,242

JOHN S. MONTALBANO has made 2 purchases buying 85,000 shares for an estimated $198,068 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ABCL stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.