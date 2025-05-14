New Analyst Forecast: $ABBV Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ABBV. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ABBV.

$ABBV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABBV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024

$ABBV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABBV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ABBV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $217.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $220.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 02/03/2025

$ABBV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABBV stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 03/17, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 03/17, 11/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/17.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/07, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 04/07, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

$ABBV Insider Trading Activity

$ABBV insiders have traded $ABBV stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J. RICHMOND (EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,917 shares for an estimated $6,070,036 .

. KEVIN K BUCKBEE (SVP, CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,744 shares for an estimated $4,163,404 .

. SCOTT T REENTS (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $3,746,526

PERRY C SIATIS (EVP, GC AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,143,452.

$ABBV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,667 institutional investors add shares of $ABBV stock to their portfolio, and 1,729 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

