New Analyst Forecast: $AB Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AB. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 40.0 for AB.

$AB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $38.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $34.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 04/03/2025

$AB Insider Trading Activity

$AB insiders have traded $AB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, INC. EQUITABLE purchased 19,682,946 shares for an estimated $757,793,421

CHRISTOPHER HOGBIN (Global Head of Investments) sold 6,026 shares for an estimated $246,282

CHARLES G.T. STONEHILL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $205,900

DANIEL G KAYE sold 4,825 shares for an estimated $196,860

$AB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $AB stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

