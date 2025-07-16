New Analyst Forecast: $AB Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AB. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 40.0 for AB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AB forecast page.
$AB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 07/16/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 06/27/2025
- John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $38.0 on 04/11/2025
- Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $34.0 on 04/09/2025
- Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 04/03/2025
$AB Insider Trading Activity
$AB insiders have traded $AB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS, INC. EQUITABLE purchased 19,682,946 shares for an estimated $757,793,421
- CHRISTOPHER HOGBIN (Global Head of Investments) sold 6,026 shares for an estimated $246,282
- CHARLES G.T. STONEHILL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $205,900
- DANIEL G KAYE sold 4,825 shares for an estimated $196,860
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $AB stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 5,168,578 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $211,033,039
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,404,278 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,107,890
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,062,056 shares (+78.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,997,365
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,291,335 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,471,043
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 1,098,916 shares (+3234.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,099,471
- CITIGROUP INC removed 835,417 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,004,825
- UBS GROUP AG added 675,790 shares (+110.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,889,514
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.