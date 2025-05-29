New Analyst Forecast: $AAP Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AAP. Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a price target of 50.0 for AAP.
$AAP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 05/28/2025
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 05/19/2025
$AAP Insider Trading Activity
$AAP insiders have traded $AAP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EUGENE I JR LEE purchased 14,640 shares for an estimated $499,956
- TAMMY M FINLEY (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 1,276 shares for an estimated $56,220
- SHANE M OKELLY (Director, President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $55,185
- RYAN P GRIMSLAND (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $8,140
$AAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $AAP stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 1,844,229 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,312,219
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,725,483 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,598,091
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,386,112 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,349,451
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,041,611 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,841,567
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,021,181 shares (+302.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,040,507
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 935,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,661,350
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 776,892 shares (+542.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,461,935
