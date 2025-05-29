New Analyst Forecast: $AAP Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AAP. Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a price target of 50.0 for AAP.

$AAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 05/19/2025

$AAP Insider Trading Activity

$AAP insiders have traded $AAP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE I JR LEE purchased 14,640 shares for an estimated $499,956

TAMMY M FINLEY (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 1,276 shares for an estimated $56,220

SHANE M OKELLY (Director, President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $55,185

RYAN P GRIMSLAND (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $8,140

$AAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $AAP stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

