New Analyst Forecast: $AAOI Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AAOI. Applied Optoelectronics gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $AAOI.

$AAOI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAOI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AAOI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Genovese from Applied Optoelectronics set a target price of $30.0 on 06/26/2025

$AAOI Insider Trading Activity

$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) sold 23,837 shares for an estimated $454,278

CHIH-HSIANG (THOMPSON) LIN (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 21,200 shares for an estimated $386,221 and 0 sales.

STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,298 shares for an estimated $346,524.

. RICHARD B BLACK sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $289,951

DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) sold 11,426 shares for an estimated $218,213

$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

