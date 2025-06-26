New Analyst Forecast: $AA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AA. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AA.
$AA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
$AA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $AA stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 4,839,270 shares (+239.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,827,620
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,242,871 shares (+480.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,407,565
- PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO removed 1,762,015 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,741,457
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,737,327 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,988,473
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 1,727,044 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,674,842
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,721,222 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,497,271
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,384,977 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,241,798
