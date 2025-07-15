New Analyst Forecast: $AA Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AA. Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 37.0 for AA.

$AA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Alexander Hacking from Citigroup set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $31.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Lawson Winder from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 04/08/2025

$AA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $AA stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

