New Analyst Forecast: $AA Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AA. Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 37.0 for AA.
$AA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025
- Alexander Hacking from Citigroup set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025
- Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 06/18/2025
- Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $31.0 on 05/15/2025
- Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 04/09/2025
- Lawson Winder from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 04/08/2025
$AA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $AA stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,242,871 shares (+480.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,407,565
- PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO removed 1,762,015 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,741,457
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,737,327 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,988,473
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 1,727,044 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,674,842
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,721,222 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,497,271
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,496,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $44,151,356
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,384,977 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,241,798
