New Amplify Fund Takes Multi-Asset Approach to Fight Inflation

Amplify ETFs has announced the launch of the Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSE Arca: IWIN), an actively managed ETF investing in asset classes that seek to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from inflation. IWIN has a first-to-market approach of owning a mix of stocks and other securities, as well as futures linked to commodities, including (but not limited to) agriculture, energy, precious metals, and bitcoin.

“Investors are experiencing the negative impact inflation can have on their wallets and portfolios,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We believe IWIN provides investors with a dynamic, convenient and diverse approach to combat inflation’s impact on broad-based portfolios.”

IWIN, which has an expense ratio of 0.85%, seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation in inflation-adjusted terms. The fund seeks to identify stocks and commodities positioned to benefit from inflationary pressures. IWIN may invest up to 50% of its net assets in commodity futures or ETFs, while the rest of the portfolio will be in stocks and other securities.

IWIN is actively managed by ETF sub-advisor Toroso Investments LLC. This actively managed approach enables Toroso to identify and act on opportunities and risks across inflation-friendly asset classes.

Investors can learn more about IWIN at https://amplifyetfs.com/iwin.

