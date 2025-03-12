New America High Income Fund to Reorganize into T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund on March 31, 2025

The New America High Income Fund will reorganize into the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund on March 31, 2025.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. announced that its reorganization into the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund is set to close before the New York Stock Exchange opens on March 31, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. Following this reorganization, shareholders of the New America High Income Fund will hold Investor Class shares of the T. Rowe Price Fund. The New America High Income Fund is managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., which oversees approximately $1.63 trillion in assets. The press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not serve as an offer to purchase or sell shares. Further details about both funds can be found on their respective websites.

Potential Positives

The reorganization into the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund signifies a strategic partnership with a well-established investment management company, potentially enhancing investment opportunities for shareholders.

Shareholders of the New America High Income Fund will receive Investor Class shares of the T. Rowe Price Fund, which may offer improved benefits and performance in the high yield investment space.

As of January 31, 2025, T. Rowe Price manages approximately $1.63 trillion in assets, indicating strong management capabilities and credibility that could positively impact the Fund's operations and returns.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the reorganization indicates a significant structural change for the Fund, which may cause concern among existing shareholders about the stability and future direction of their investments.

The shift to T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund may lead to confusion or dissatisfaction among shareholders regarding the nature of their investment and the new terms associated with Investor Class shares.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements may draw attention to uncertainties, suggesting potential risks that could affect the Fund's performance and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the New America High Income Fund's reorganization announcement?

The Fund will reorganize into the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund, expected to close on March 31, 2025.

How will shareholders be affected by the reorganization?

Shareholders will receive Investor Class shares of the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund after the reorganization.

Who manages the New America High Income Fund?

The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., managing approximately $1.63 trillion in assets.

Where can I find more information about the funds?

More details about the New America High Income Fund and the T. Rowe Price Fund are available on their respective websites.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements are predictions that may involve risks and uncertainties beyond the Fund’s control, affecting results.

Full Release



BOSTON, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “



Fund



”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that the reorganization of the Fund into the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund (the “



T. Rowe Price Fund



”), a separate series of the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund, Inc. (the “



Reorganization



”), is now expected to close immediately before the opening of business of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 31, 2025 (the “



Closing Date



”), subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the Reorganization, shareholders of the Fund will become holders of Investor Class shares of the T. Rowe Price Fund.







About the Fund







The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“



T. Rowe Price



”). As of January 31, 2025, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.63 trillion of assets. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.







This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Fund or the T. Rowe Price Fund. Additional information about the Fund and the T. Rowe Price Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at







www.newamerica-hyb.com







or







www.troweprice.com







, respectively.









Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond the Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.







Contact:





Ellen E. Terry, President





Telephone: 617-263-6400







www.newamerica-hyb.com





