New America High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

New America High Income Fund will pay a special dividend of $0.06 per share on March 27, 2025.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. announced a special dividend of $0.06 per share on its common stock, payable on March 27, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 14, 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for March 24, 2025. The Fund is a diversified, closed-end investment company that operates with a leveraged capital structure and is advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., which manages approximately $1.63 trillion in assets as of February 28, 2025. T. Rowe Price has a long history of providing investment advisory services since 1937.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a special dividend of $0.06 per share may enhance shareholder value and attract more investors.

The dividend declaration indicates financial health and profitability of the Fund, suggesting it can return capital to shareholders.

The involvement of T. Rowe Price, a reputable investment adviser managing approximately $1.63 trillion in assets, may enhance the credibility and appeal of the Fund.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the special dividend amount for New America High Income Fund in March 2025?

The special dividend announced is $.06 per share for common shareholders.

When will the special dividend be paid to shareholders?

The special dividend will be paid on March 27, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

Common shareholders must be on record by the close of business on March 14, 2025.

What is the ex-dividend date for this special dividend?

The ex-dividend date will be March 24, 2025.

Who is the investment adviser for the New America High Income Fund?

The investment adviser for the Fund is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

$HYB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $HYB stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOSTON, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a special dividend of $.06 per share on the company’s common stock on March 27, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be March 24th.





The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of February 28, 2025, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.63 trillion of assets. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.





Contact:





Ellen E. Terry, President





Telephone: 617-263-6400





www.newamerica-hyb.com



