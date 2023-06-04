New America High Income Fund (HYB) Declares $0.04 Dividend

New America High Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.10%, the lowest has been 7.03%, and the highest has been 11.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in New America High Income Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYB is 0.07%, an increase of 52.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.11% to 6,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYB by 66.58% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 425K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 95.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYB by 1,970.16% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 46.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYB by 174.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 346K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYB by 90.53% over the last quarter.

New America High Income Fund Background Information

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure.

