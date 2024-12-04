New Age Exploration Updates on Director’s Interest

New Age Exploration Limited (AU:NAE) has released an update.

New Age Exploration Limited announced a change in director Alan Broome’s interest, with 30 million performance rights acquired, approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This update reflects a strategic move for the company, potentially impacting its stock performance in the near future. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s financial trajectory.

